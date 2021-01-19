A further 1,610 people in the United Kingdom have died within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test – the highest number recorded on a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The total number of deaths from the virus has now surpassed 90,000 by the Government’s official count – though the real figure is likely to be significantly higher.

Another 33,355 new cases were recorded – while a total of 4,266,577 people have now received the first dose of a vaccine, according to Public Health England.

More to follow.