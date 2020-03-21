A hotel and brasserie in Shropshire has been forced to cancel community food service after around £1,200 of food supplies were stolen during a break-in.

The Old Vicarage at Worfield was raided on Friday night with intruders making off with essential supplies such as chicken, beef, lamb and fish.

The food was intended to be used to start a community service to help locals affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which will no longer be able to take place.

“We just can’t believe this has happened”

Owner David Blakstad said: “We just can’t believe this has happened.

“Times are really tough for us as a business and we have closed our doors to customers in line with government advice.

“The people who have done this have not only stolen from us, but they have taken away the chance for the community to receive this help from us.”

Daily menu

It was planned that from next week residents in the village of Worfield and surrounding areas would have the opportunity to select from a daily menu which the venue’s head chef Gavin Allan were putting together.

These orders would have been delivered to the door for only the cost of the ingredients, helping those who were self-isolating, or in need of a meal.

“It’s heartbreaking, we were trying to pay something back to our community, and now it looks like that is not going to be possible,” said Gavin.

Bars and kitchens are a target

Meanwhile, following the closure of pubs, cafes and restaurants across the country, David has warned other businesses to be extra vigilant.

“We would never have believed that people could do this,” he said.

“But this serves as a warning to other business owners, with people stripping food, and now the alcohol sections of supermarkets and shops, our bars and kitchens are a target.”

Related: Sainsbury’s extends golden shopping hour for NHS and social care workers