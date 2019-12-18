Two schoolboys, aged 14 and 15, have been charged with racially aggravated assault by detectives probing a sickening attack on a rabbi in London.

The senior rabbi, 54, was punched to the ground in Amhurst Park in Clapton, east London, last month.

Jewish neighbourhood group Shomrim said the rabbi, who was visiting from Israel for a wedding, was left “collapsed on the pavement, bleeding”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the attack on social media.

Police say the teenagers will appear in court in the New Year.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a racially-aggravated assault on a 54-year-old man in Stamford Hill have charged two boys.

“A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old boy were charged on Tuesday, 17 December, in connection with an incident in Amhurst Park on Friday, 29 November.

“They are due to appear at Stratford Youth Court on January 7, 2020.”

Detective Superintendent Adam Ghaboos, of the Met’s Central East BCU, said: “All members of our communities have the right to walk the streets without fear of verbal or physical abuse.”