A 16-year-old boy has been charged over the death of one six teenagers murdered in London in just 25 days.

Police say 15-year-old Michael Irving was fatally stabbed during a street fight in Stratford, east London, on Tuesday evening.

Michael, from Woolwich, south east London, was pronounced dead at the scene despite paramedics’ attempts to save him.

He is one of six teenagers to have been murdered in the capital since August 12th when 16-year-old Alex Smith was fatally knifed in Islington, north London.

Three days later Solomon Small, 18, was stabbed to death in Brixton, south London.

Amrou Greenidge, 18, died in hospital from head injuries on August 20th, two days after being deliberately knocked off a bicycle near his home in Fulham, west London, and then being assaulted.

Santino Dymiter, 18, was stabbed to death in Plaistow, east London, on August 27th.

Perry Brammer, 15, died in hospital on September 5th, six days after being repeatedly stabbed in a “sustained attack” on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham, north London.

A total of 20 teenagers have been murdered in London this year, 18 of whom have been fatally stabbed. Eighteen teenagers were stabbed to death in the capital in the whole of 2018.

A Met Police spokesman said: “Detectives investigating a fatal stabbing have charged a 16-year-old male with murder.

“Police were called by paramedics to Byford Close, Stratford, at 6.45pm on Tuesday September 3rd following a report of a fight in progress.

“Officers attended and found Michael Irving, who was aged 15 and from Woolwich, suffering from stab injuries.

“Despite the efforts of medics, Michael was pronounced dead at the scene at 7.48pm.

“Next of kin were informed and are being supported by specially trained officers. Formal identification has taken place.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at East Ham Mortuary on Thursday and found the cause of death to have been consistent with knife wounds. Further tests will now take place.

“A 16-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday. On Thursday, 5 September he was charged with the murder and is due to appear at Stratford Magistrates Court later today (FRI).”

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley, who is leading the murder inquiry, said: “Despite the arrest and charge, we continue to appeal for information to help complete the sequence of events that led to Michael’s death.

“I am asking anyone who has information about this incident to come forward and speak with my officers.

“We can be contacted directly at our incident room or anonymously through Crimestoppers who are an independent organisation completely separate from police.

“It doesn’t matter how you tell us what you know, so long as you tell us.”