A 15-year-old boy became the twentieth teenager to be murdered in London this year when he died in hospital today six days after being repeatedly stabbed.

Police say Perry Brammer was found with multiple knife wounds on the Broadwater Estate in Tottenham, north London, last Friday morning.

He was rushed to hospital, but died from his wounds earlier today.

Perry, who lived in Tottenham, is the twentieth teenager to be murdered in London this year, 18 of whom have been fatally stabbed. Eighteen teenagers were stabbed to death in the capital in the whole of 2018.

Detectives say the killer fled the scene in Willan Road on a bicycle following the “sustained attack” at around 11.15am, and are appealing for witnesses.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who is leading the investigation, said: “This attack happened in broad daylight and we believe there are people out there who know what happened.

“This was a sustained attack which has led to a boy aged just 15 losing his life.

“We are determined to find the individual responsible for this murder and we believe he fled the scene on a yellow bicycle which was later found abandoned nearby in an alleyway.

“We would urge anyone with dashcam footage which may show the attacker or the incident itself to come forward.”

Three men, aged 17, 20 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on the evening of Friday August 30th while a 21-year old man was held in the early hours of Saturday. All four have since been released and will face no further action.