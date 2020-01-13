A 12-year-old boy was being treated in hospital today (mon) after being gunned down in a drive-by shooting.

The boy was rushed to hospital after he was shot in the leg.

He was standing with a group of youngsters and adults when a white car sped past and a gunman opened fire.

The child was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Police are appealing for any information as they hunt for the gunman following the incident Arbourthorne area of Sheffield, South Yorks, at 3.45pm on Sunday.

Detective Inspector Denise Booth said: “Specialist officers have been in the area this afternoon and evening, examining the scene and speaking to witnesses as we work to piece together the exact circumstances of this incident, what led to it and to identify those responsible.

“What we know so far is that the boy was with a group of other people, both children and adults, in the Errington Road area when a white car is said to have driven past, firing shots out of the window.

“The car left the area heading towards East Bank Road.

“In the early stages of the investigation, as we continue to gather evidence, we are exploring all lines of enquiry as to the motive of the incident.

“I understand and appreciate the concern this news will cause within the local community particularly given the victim’s age, and to help provide some reassurance to residents, we will have an increased presence in the area tonight and over the coming days.

“This matter is an absolute priority for us and it’s imperative that anyone with information or concerns speaks to an officer.”