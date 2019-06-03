Boris Johnson’s past criticism of Trump projected onto Big Ben

55 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

This could be quite awkward for Boris Johnson, the Led By Donkeys anti-Brexit group has projected a previous and less-than-flattering message about Donald Trump onto Big Ben.

Trump seems to have forgotten (or simply missed) these comments as now they have a close relationship.

The US President said of Johnson, regarding his visit to the UK: “I think I may meet with him. He’s been a friend of mine… I have a very good relationship with him.”

However in 2015 Johnson has this to say about the then Presidential hopeful: “Donald Trump’s ill-informed comments are complete and utter nonsense. I think he’s betraying a quite stupefying ignorance that makes him frankly unfit to hold the office of President of the United States.

“I think Donald Trump is clearly out of his mind if he thinks that’s a sensible way to proceed, to ban people going to the United States in that way, or to any country.

“I would invite him to come and see the whole of London and take him round the city but I don’t want to expose Londoners to the risk to any unnecessary risk of meeting Donald Trump.”

Hey @realDonaldTrump, you just endorsed your Brexit buddy @BorisJohnson but he said some VERY NASTY things about you and he doesn’t want you to know. So we projected his words onto Big Ben. Watch with the SOUND ON #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/etUb6tk9eX — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) June 3, 2019