A hospital serving Boris Johnson’s constituency has closed to emergency admissions due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Some 70 staff members are isolating after the outbreak at Hillingdon Hospital in west London.

A spokesman for Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: “An outbreak of Covid-19 was declared on Friday July 3 2020.

The hospital serves Boris Johnson’s constituency in west London (Victoria jones/PA)

“As of Tuesday July 7, 70 members of staff are now isolating, a number of whom have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a result, the Trust has taken the precautionary decision to close Hillingdon Hospital to emergency ambulances and emergency admissions.

“The Trust is managing the outbreak in line with Public Health England guidance.”

Uxbridge

The hospital serves the Prime Minister’s Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

Mr Johnson has contacted the hospital in his capacity as the local MP, Downing Street said.

His official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “The Prime Minister was in touch with the hospital yesterday in his capacity as the local MP to check that the hospital had the support which it needs.”

Mr Johnson sent a video message to staff at the hospital to mark International Nurses’ Day in May.

He thanked them for their care when he was “idiotic enough to get a shard of coffee pot in my foot”.

