Boris Johnson has urged the public not to “overdo it” when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are eased in England on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will lead a Downing Street press conference on Friday evening ahead of pubs, restaurants and hairdressers reopening.

But he has called on people to be careful while enjoying themselves, amid concerns that a failure to observe social distancing could lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The PM’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “(Mr Johnson) has said that he does want to see people able to go out and to enjoy themselves, but he is also very clear that everybody needs to be careful, stay alert and to follow the guidance.

“The guidance is there to keep everybody safe and to control the spread of the virus, and it is hugely important that everybody follows the advice and makes sure that they don’t overdo it.”

Asked if Mr Johnson would be visiting a pub or restaurant on Saturday, the spokesman said: “He’s talked about his enthusiasm for a haircut and pint previously but I don’t know exactly what he’s doing on Saturday yet.”

The spokesman added that it would be “plain for all to see next week what he’s been doing at the weekend” if he gets his famous blonde locks trimmed over the weekend.

