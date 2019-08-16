Boris Johnson’s first PMQs has been dubbed over with the hilarious Romans scene from Monty Python in a tongue-in-cheek pop at the Prime Minister’s frosty sentiments towards the European Union.

In the sketch from Life of Brian, Francis puts it to his comrades that the Romans have never done anything of any worth.

It soon becomes apparent that in fact the Romans revolutionised society and in a comedic fashion the leader of the resistance says:

“All right,all right, but apart from better sanitation and medicine and education and irrigation and public health and roads and a freshwater system and baths and public order… what have the Romans done for us?”

It bears remarkable similarities with Boris’s tirade with the EU.

Three years on from the vote to leave the bloc many of the initial promises have turned out to be untrue and the reality of the many benefits our membership brings have become increasingly clear.

That hasn’t stopped Boris and his band of revolutionaries pushing for the split regardless, which makes this clip all the more entertaining: