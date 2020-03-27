Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

Writing on Twitter, the PM said:

“Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

“Continuing to lead the government’s response”

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty.

“The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

“In keeping with the guidance, the prime minister is self-isolating in Downing Street.

“He is continuing to lead the government’s response to coronavirus.”

Haphazard response

The Prime Minister was reminded of his somewhat haphazard response to the virus at the start of the month.

Speaking at a press conference on March 3rd he said:

“I’m shaking hands continuously. I was at a hospital the other night where I think there were actually a few coronavirus patients and I shook hands with everybody, you’ll be pleased to know. I continue to shake hands.

“We already have a fantastic NHS, fantastic testing systems and fantastic surveillance of the spread of the disease … I want to stress that for the vast majority of the people of this country, we should be going about our business as usual.”

Here’s what the idiot said at a press conference: “I shook hands with Coronavirus patients. I shook hands with everybody. I will go on shaking hands with everybody”.



Pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds

The announcement has also led to questions on whether Mr Johnson should stay away from his pregnant fiancée Carrie Symonds.

Pregnant woman were placed in a vulnerable group by the Chief Medical Officer on March 16.

This means you have been advised to reduce social contact through social distancing measures.

There are more than 11,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK, and 578 people have died.

This is a breaking news story.