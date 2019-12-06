Boris Johnson has confirmed that he will not put himself forward for an interview with Andrew Neil.

The ruthless broadcaster sent out a final appeal to the Prime Minister last night, saying the BBC has “been asking him for weeks now to give us a date, a time, a venue”.

But his plea seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

A senior Conservative source today said: “The public are fed up with interviews that are all about the interviewer and endless interruptions.

“The format is tired and broken and needs to change if it is to start engaging and informing the public again.

Instead of facing Neil… “The PM will focus on talking to voters about their priorities including investing in our NHS and helping with the cost of living.”

The Tories say Johnson has done 117 interviews during the campaign, including one with Andrew Marr and two head-to-heads with Corbyn.

The public is not fed up of interviews. It's fed up of being lied to. Boris Johnson ducking out of the leaders' interviews is truly pathetic. He is breaking the public's trust yet again. https://t.co/3xF6BXxg7x — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) December 6, 2019

More to follow.