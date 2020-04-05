Boris Johnson has been admitted to hospital for tests as his coronavirus symptoms persist, Downing Street has said.

Number 10 said the Prime Minister was taken as a “precautionary step” on the advice of his doctor.

He tested positive for the virus 10 days ago, and has been in self-isolation inside his Downing Street flat since.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”

