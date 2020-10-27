The nation’s newspapers are led by growing discontent among Tories over Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in the North along with a heroic national effort from businesses across the country to ensure no children go hungry this half term.
The Times, Daily Mail and the i report the PM is facing a revolt from “Red Wall” northern Tory MPs over the region’s “draconian Covid laws”.
The Times 27/10/20— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) October 26, 2020
Packed lunches were distributed at a community centre in Birmingham as cabinet ministers criticised No 10 over the free school meals row. Photo : SWNS. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/VsxJ90D7Ak
MAIL: @BorisJohnson hit by red wall MPs revolt #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/vmguc21CaP— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 26, 2020
The Guardian says the disillusioned MPs have urged Mr Johnson to provide a “clear roadmap” out of lockdown, amid fears the Government is abandoning its “levelling up” pledge.
Guardian front page, Tuesday 27 October 2020: Northern Tory MPs demand 'clear roadmap' out of virus lockdown pic.twitter.com/4zqScZnoQM— The Guardian (@guardian) October 26, 2020
Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro lead with the PM’s refusal to bow to pressure over free school meals while people across the nation take it upon themselves to help feed the hungry.
Tomorrow's front page: Can't you feed nation's hungry kids, too? #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/qy2aTf8IKZ pic.twitter.com/QW4X3G5cO6— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) October 26, 2020
METRO: Britain steps up to the plates #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fzvWfH7cie— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 26, 2020
And the Daily Star labels Mr Johnson an “Etonian bozo” for his refusal to support footballer Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign.
Tomorrow's front page: Eatin' Mess#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/JRtNuRkaJL pic.twitter.com/fWhTCicstY— Daily Star (@dailystar) October 26, 2020
Related: Rumours of ‘partial climbdown’ circulate in Westminster as Boris faces Tory revolt
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.