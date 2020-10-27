The nation’s newspapers are led by growing discontent among Tories over Boris Johnson’s handling of the coronavirus crisis in the North along with a heroic national effort from businesses across the country to ensure no children go hungry this half term.

The Times, Daily Mail and the i report the PM is facing a revolt from “Red Wall” northern Tory MPs over the region’s “draconian Covid laws”.

The Guardian says the disillusioned MPs have urged Mr Johnson to provide a “clear roadmap” out of lockdown, amid fears the Government is abandoning its “levelling up” pledge.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror, The Independent and Metro lead with the PM’s refusal to bow to pressure over free school meals while people across the nation take it upon themselves to help feed the hungry.

And the Daily Star labels Mr Johnson an “Etonian bozo” for his refusal to support footballer Marcus Rashford’s school meals campaign.

