As Boris Johnson makes his leadership race speech a leaked cabinet note indicates that the UK is not ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson told the crowd that the UK will leave on October 31st if there is no other option.

However, the note says that it will take “six to eight months” to build up medical supplies, vital to the nation.

The urgent warning says the pharmaceutical industry needs this period of help from the government “to ensure adequate arrangements are in place to build stockpiles of medicines”.

The note was revealed by The Financial Times as Mr Johnson campaigns on a pledge to leave the EU on 31 October “deal or no deal”.

Durig his conference he also dodged questions over whether he has used cocaine, despite previous admission that he had.

When asked Mr Johnson replied: “I think the canonical account of this event when I was 19 has appeared many times and I think what most people in this country really want us to focus on is what we can do for them and what our plans are for this great country of ours.”