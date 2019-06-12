TRENDING:
NewsPolitics

Boris blow – UK NOT ready for no-deal exit on October 31

June 12, 2019

As Boris Johnson makes his leadership race speech a leaked cabinet note indicates that the UK is not ready for a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson told the crowd that the UK will leave on October 31st if there is no other option.

However, the note says that it will take “six to eight months” to build up medical supplies, vital to the nation.

The urgent warning says the pharmaceutical industry needs this period of help from the government “to ensure adequate arrangements are in place to build stockpiles of medicines”.

The note was revealed by The Financial Times as Mr Johnson campaigns on a pledge to leave the EU on 31 October “deal or no deal”.

Durig his conference he also dodged questions over whether he has used cocaine, despite previous admission that he had.

When asked Mr Johnson replied: “I think the canonical account of this event when I was 19 has appeared many times and I think what most people in this country really want us to focus on is what we can do for them and what our plans are for this great country of ours.”

Are soft drugs a gateway to hard Brexit?
Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

1950s children’s pedal car rescued from shed sells for grown-up fee
June 12, 2019
Age-related benefits are outdated – it’s about time we redress the balance
June 12, 2019
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income – Strong recovery potential?
June 12, 2019
Belfast Book Festival Report: Running with the Wolfpack
June 12, 2019