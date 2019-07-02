A pair of black paratroopers are suing the British Army after suffering a torrent of racial abuse from soldiers who decorated their barracks with Nazi flags and pictures of Adolf Hitler, a tribunal heard today.

Lance Corporal Nkululeko Zulu and Private Hani Gue have claimed senior officers in the 3rd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (3 Para), called them horrific racial slurs like black c**t”, “coon”, and “nigger”.

And it was said that a member of 3 Para posted photos of paras posing with English Defence League leader, Tommy Robinson, on their Facebook.

A picture of Pte Gue and L/Cpl Zulu together was defaced with swastikas, Hitler moustaches and the words ‘fuck off, it was alleged’.

Kingsway Employment Tribunal was told that while the troops were in Kenya their colleagues called local children begging for food “shit c**ts”.

Both paratroopers claim that after alerting the Army about the racism, there was an attempted cover up by senior officials who did not acknowledge their reasons for leaving.

Giving evidence today, Ugandan Private Gue told how he left City University London, where he was studying criminology and sociology, to join the army in October 2012.

Private Gue said: “I wanted to join the parachute regiment in particular, as I was inspired by the Regiment’s history of fighting the racist Nazi regime during WW2.

“I was extremely proud to be part of the Parachute Regiment and was assigned to the 3rd Battalion (3 Para) A Company, where I started my employment as a Light Machine Gunner .

“Unfortunately, my experiences of racial harassment and discrimination during the course of my employment have led me to realise that the Army is not the honourable institution I once thought it to be.”

Private Gue told the tribunal that most of the abuse happened while he was with ‘A Company’.

He told the tribunal: “In the early stages of my career, while I was in A Company, I heard my colleagues use racial slurs such as ‘nigger’, ‘coon’, ‘subdued call signs’, ‘the non-swimmers’, ’paki’ and ‘choggie’ on numerous occasions.

“This was often passed off as ‘banter’, although I found it very intimidating and offensive as a non-white person.”

Private Gue said the corridor he was staying in was often trashed “on purpose”.

He said: “The doors of myself and Private Lantieri would often be urinated on, have beer bottles smashed on them , and racial slurs written on them with marker pen which I had to remove each morning.”

It was said both Private Gue and his white South African colleague (Private Lantieri) moved companies “as a result of the shocking behaviour and racial abuse”.

When asked by his Platoon Commander why he moved, Private Gue told him some things but “didn’t want to take it further” because he “feared the potential repercussions of doing so”.

He said: “I also felt that as a Private, it wasn’t my place to report the harassment I was receiving from soldiers in the ranks above me.

“My experience in A Company had an extreme psychological impact on me, leading me to make the decision to change my surname from Gue-Hassan to Gue.

“This was because Hassan is Muslim and I thought it would make me more prone to racial abuse if I continued to be known by this name.”

After moving, it was said over the next few years things got much better for Private Gue but in July 2017 he saw a Facebook post of A Company members posing with a Nazi flag.

He said he had previously noticed there were Nazi, Confederate and SS flags, and photos of Hitler displayed in the A Company accommodation.

Private Gue said: “In October 2017, I saw that a member of 3 Para had posted pictures on social media of themselves with Tommy Robinson, leader of the English Defence League.

“It was clear to me at this point that racism was still prevalent in 3 Para, and A Company in particular. Things only got worse from there.

“In November 2017, I was deployed with 3 Para to Kenya on Exercise Askari Storm.

“At this briefing meeting, the BATUK officer who was giving the welcome brief told us that we should not behave badly while in Kenya or we would ‘go to prison and get AIDS.

“Due one of the training exercises with the Kenyan troops, Corporal Johnson said ‘look at these idiots running, fucking niggers don’t have a clue’…. myself and Mr Zulu also hear Corporal Kinnell describe Kenya as a ‘shithole country’.”

Throughout the Askari Storm, Private Gue said he heard 3 Para refer to Kenyan forces and locals as ‘niggerss’, ‘choggies’, and ‘African idiots’.

Private Gue said: “I was shocked to hear my colleagues telling the Kenyan locals to ‘fuck off’ and telling the children that were begging for food to ‘fuck off you shit c**ts.

“I was stunned by the racial abuse I witnessed during Exercise Askari Storm.

“I confided in Mr Zulu about how I was feeling and he shared my feelings of hurt and anger.

“He told me about the time that he was referred to as a ‘black c**t by Sergeant Andy White, and that the Army never seemed to take any action against this, which infuriated me.”

Private Gue, who is now suing the Army for racial harassment and discrimination, requested early termination on January 18, 2018 when he arrived back in England.

He also wrote a letter to the Army entitled ‘The British Army’s guide to jovial racism and how to turn a blind eye’.

When the Private received confirmation of his termination, he said nowhere did it cite his reasons for leaving.

Private Gue said: “The notice did not state anywhere that my reason for leaving the army was due to racial discrimination or harassment and instead used terms such as ‘personal reasons’ and ‘perceived incidents’ to describe the events that I had discussed in detail with my chain on command.

“I was dismayed that the notice appeared to be covering up my true reasons for leaving the Army and felt a complete lack of trust .

“This reinforced my views that the Army would not do anything to address my concerns or take my complaints seriously.”

Private Gue told the tribunal that days after his termination was granted, a photograph of he and Lance Corporal Zulu was defaced.

He said: “I was horrified to see that someone had drawn swatsikas, Hitler moustaches and the words ‘fuck off’ on the photograph of myself and Mr Zulu.”

The tribunal, due to last nine more days, continues.