The Big Issue has instructed its vendors to stop selling on the streets as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

Lord John Bird announced today that the street newspaper will now operate behind closed doors in order to “ensure the safety and health and wellbeing” of its workers.

Deserted high streets had already created challenging conditions for vendors, with people staying at home as self-isolating measures are implemented across the country.

Homelessness charities have warned the government they could be “overwhelmed” from the spread of the virus, saying they need “urgent financial support” to help them face “unprecedented challenges”.

How can I help Big Issue vendors through the coronavirus pandemic?

In order to help Big Issue vendors through the coronavirus pandemic, readers are being encouraged to do one of three things:

Order this week’s mag from their shop or download it online

Take up our special 12- week subscription

Make a specific financial contribution to The Big Issue

However you choose to support the magazine, 50 per cent will go directly into vendors pockets and 50 per cent will go to The Big Issue.

