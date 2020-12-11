Boris Johnson has warned it is “very, very likely” that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

The Prime Minister said he was “hopeful” that progress could be made in talks but stressed that the two sides remained stuck on fisheries and the so-called level-playing field.

His comments came after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the negotiating teams’ positions remained apart on “fundamental issues”.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Blyth in Northumberland, Mr Johnson said: “Unfortunately at the moment, as you know, there are two key things where we just can’t seem to make progress.

“And that’s this kind of ratchet clause they’ve got in to keep the UK locked in to whatever they want to do in terms of legislation, which obviously doesn’t work.

“And then there is the whole issue of fish where we’ve got to be able to take back control of our waters. So there is a way to go – we’re hopeful that progress can be made.

“But I’ve got to tell that from where I stand now, here in Blyth, it is looking very, very likely that we will have to go for a solution that I think would be wonderful for the UK, and we’d be able to do exactly what we want from January.

“It obviously would be different from what we’d set out to achieve but I have no doubt this country can get ready and, as I say, come out on World Trade terms.”

Express

This morning Pro-Brexit newspaper the Daily Express used its front cover to claim that the EU has not understood its demands.

In a self-pitying front page, the Leave-backing newspaper claims: “All we ever wanted was our freedom!”

A lot of pro-Europeans pointed out that the UK already had “freedom” in the first place.

Here are some of the best reactions

1.

the current generation of politician and journalist have utterly failed britain. it's all just a game for them. https://t.co/WUOG6O3ZHL — hammy.🎄 (@iamhamesh) December 10, 2020

2.

3.

Yet if we Scots ask for our Freedom, we’re horrid and vile, for dare dreaming of self determination. — BawsBurzt (@BawsBurzt) December 11, 2020

4.

All we ever wanted was to Remain, to retain FOM and to keep our European citizenship. We were always free. https://t.co/tvy4m50lZD — Judpo🌟🎄🌟 (@JudithPoser) December 10, 2020

5.

Such a pathetic front page. Boris has gone from ‘holding all the cards’ to ‘big boys took my ball’. Ultimately we’ve been conned but the beneficiaries don’t care, it was a means to achieve their end. — Chris Holcroft 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇯🇵 (@geomet_Chris) December 11, 2020

6.

The Express has become far worse than the Mail in its sanctimonious, crazed jingoism and absolute blind and unquestioning loyalty to this shit heap of a PM and his cronies. https://t.co/9t87hEtvby — Richard Banks (@banksybanks) December 10, 2020

7.

“All we ever wanted was YOUR freedom” — Dan Snowden (@DanSnowden) December 11, 2020

8.

Appalling front page, ‘freedom’ was ours had successive Government actually understood what leaving the EU would involve https://t.co/TcmGUZIRsS — Rob George (@robgeorge1) December 11, 2020

9.

All we ever wanted was to have our cake and eat it…. — The Lights (@casakleinhuis) December 10, 2020

10.

That's a rather sorry headline. Has even the Express realised that Brexit it is an atrocious idea? https://t.co/S2PoJzfrlx — Dan Ogunshakin (@DanOgunshakin) December 10, 2020

11..

It didn’t end up well for William Wallace in Braveheart, after shouting ‘FREEDOM!’ he was hung, drawn and quartered! — Paul Butler (@PaulWButler) December 11, 2020

12.

What trash is this? We are free, sovereign & always have been – that’s why we could choose to leave the EU. We can choose to do a trade deal with the EU, or not. If we want one there are conditions, just like NATO membership has conditions attached to it. https://t.co/0ccLk49Gns — Peter Walton (@caveradossi) December 11, 2020

13.

Brits used to have the freedom to travel, live, work & love in 28 different countries



Johnson’s government has *removed* Freedom of Movement from UK citizens — Huw Peach #FBPE #ClimateActionNow (@HuwpHuw) December 11, 2020

