The war on woke continues, as if there are no other pressing issues going on at the moment.

At the weekend, in the Sunday Telegraph, culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, indicated he would instruct heritage bodies and museums to “defend our culture and history from the noisy minority of activists constantly trying to do Britain down.”

Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg is also a keen warrior against woke, he said review of Parliament’s art collection should not be “overwhelmed by wokeism.”

Tory MP Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield) urged the Speaker’s Advisory Committee on Works of Art not to “edit, rewrite and impose woke contemporary interpretations of history” on the more than 9,000 works of art dating back to the 1840s, when the newly rebuilt Palace of Westminster was opened, in an upcoming review.

Conservative MP Richard Holden (North West Durham) later said the parliamentary authorities were “bending the knee” to a “woke political agenda”, an apparent reference to the symbol of protest adopted by American sports stars against racism in the US.

Additionally Priti Patel, declared she had found the Black Lives Matter protests that erupted in Britain last summer “dreadful”.

And so it goes on, this is a war that has no end in sight.

Now Allister Heath, in the Telegraph, claims: “The war on woke won’t be won until it’s no longer toxic to admit you’re a conservative.”

The war on woke won’t be won until it’s no longer toxic to admit you’re a conservative https://t.co/uRdKpaqD1t — Allister Heath (@AllisterHeath) February 17, 2021

There wasn’t a great deal of sympathy for Heath’s position.

Reactions

1.

Jeez, this must be why there haven't been any conservatives anywhere near a position of power for a decade. https://t.co/qPxSlfSvgJ — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) February 18, 2021

2.

‘The fictitious war on ‘the woke’ will not be won until my opinions are no longer subjected to scrutiny.’ — Tim Stillman (@Stillberto) February 18, 2021

3.

'Until I can punch down without consequence the war on woke goes on.' — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) February 18, 2021

4.

Remember when one of the key tenets of conservatism was the concept of personal responsibility?

There is no ‘war on woke’. It’s a war on Conservatives experiencing consequences & scrutiny for their actions. pic.twitter.com/zvqaCWZhIJ — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 18, 2021

5.

Conservatives: “free speech!”



Also Conservatives: “No! Not like that!” — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 18, 2021

6.

You twats run the country and the media. WHAT THE FUCK ARE YOU TALKING ABOUT? https://t.co/Qtpr2duvaH — Amrou Al-Kadhi 🦄 (@Glamrou) February 18, 2021

7.

Everybody stop having opinions, or free speech will die!! https://t.co/NL634Qan4z — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 17, 2021

8.

With an 80 seat majority Conservatives can finally tackle the greatest injustice in society: girls not talking to them in high school. https://t.co/brDw4Vmp14 — Dmitry Grozoubinski (@DmitryOpines) February 18, 2021

9.

The war on not being a dickhead won’t be won until it’s ok to admit you’re a dickhead https://t.co/x65ftyuqsq — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 18, 2021

10.

You do know they’ve been in government for more than a decade, right? — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 17, 2021

11.

In a couple of months the Conservatives will have been in power for 11 years but it's good to see they haven't let that get in the way of their persecution complex yet. https://t.co/3vifbPAO5C — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) February 18, 2021

12.

The Conservatives have an 80 seat majority, most of the British press slavishly support them, and the British right are still pretending to be oppressed victims https://t.co/JmmEOBK3zT — Owen Jones 🌹 (@OwenJones84) February 18, 2021

13.

How much of that toxicity comes from a decade of austerity that included the evisceration of public services, from Brexit, and from the gross mismanagement of the pandemic response that saw 120,000 people die before their time?



That's 3 elephants in the room you're ignoring. — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@uk_domain_names) February 18, 2021

14.

If it’s toxic to admit you’re a conservative after a decade in government, maybe take a look in the mirror and ask yourself why — Adam Ryan (@ajryan2007) February 18, 2021

15.

Dear Allister, you win an election with a massive majority. You own all the major newspapers, you control all the budgets. But you still worry that people don't like you? What will it really take for you not to feel a failure? Do you need people to cheer when you enter the room? — Sarah May (@Sarah_May1) February 18, 2021

