The decision to impose tough restrictions on 99% of England has prompted a furious reaction with Boris Johnson facing a Tory revolt over his post-lockdown plans. Nigel Farage wasn’t happy either.

More than 55 million people will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2, meaning mixing between households indoors will effectively be banned for the vast majority of the country.

Only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly – accounting for little more than 1% of England’s population – face the lightest Tier 1 coronavirus restrictions.

Large swathes of the Midlands, North East and North West are in the most restrictive Tier 3, which accounts for 41.5% of the population, or 23.3 million people.

The majority of authorities – including London – will be in Tier 2, which will cover 57.3% of the country, or 32 million people.

Brexit obsessive Nigel Farage was lambasted after he posted a tweet complaining about the latest lockdown measures.

Farage is very frustrated that his county of Kent being placed under the toughest lockdown restrictions.

Kent will enter the highest tier of restrictions when England’s nationwide lockdown ends on December 2.

Sharing his disappointment with the announcement, Farage tweeted: “Kent has gone from Tier 1 to Tier 3 because of a single Borough. Insane, people are really angry.”

Kent has gone from Tier 1 to Tier 3 because of a single Borough. Insane, people are really angry. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 26, 2020

This is lockdown in all but name. I think that mass rulebreaking is coming. — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 26, 2020

Nigel don't you think it is time to get a real job. https://t.co/o853755IDK — Bianca Joy Freedom (@BiancaCelentan1) November 26, 2020

As long as your locked down i can live with it https://t.co/oOZQK0RYH9 — Stuart Shaw (@Stuartftm1983) November 26, 2020

Nope. Sorry matey, it's all about prepping Kent for all those Brexit or Bust Farage Garages.



You started it!! https://t.co/PgV5bBKm5C — Jos Bell (@Jos21Bell) November 26, 2020

Nige likes freedom of movement 👀 https://t.co/mgNhUaVsZS — Alexander (@37paday) November 26, 2020

An example of the rare Otford Comma, where a comma is incorrectly added to a sentence about Kent, changing the meaning from something truthful to something which is bollocks. https://t.co/ya2GqQGtyr — Donaeld The Unaelected (@donaeldunready) November 26, 2020

You can always leave on a dinghy if you don't likey. — Chrissie 3.5% Grech 🖤 (v) 🇪🇺 🌱 (@ChrissieGrech) November 26, 2020

Horrible when things that really make no sense at all are imposed on you isn’t it? — lisa (@lisamayor03) November 27, 2020

You could always get elected to Parliament and raise it there………. pic.twitter.com/DF9V7D5MoP — Harvey Campbell (@HouseWGS) November 26, 2020

