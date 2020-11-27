The decision to impose tough restrictions on 99% of England has prompted a furious reaction with Boris Johnson facing a Tory revolt over his post-lockdown plans. Nigel Farage wasn’t happy either.
More than 55 million people will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2, meaning mixing between households indoors will effectively be banned for the vast majority of the country.
Only the Isle of Wight, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly – accounting for little more than 1% of England’s population – face the lightest Tier 1 coronavirus restrictions.
Large swathes of the Midlands, North East and North West are in the most restrictive Tier 3, which accounts for 41.5% of the population, or 23.3 million people.
The majority of authorities – including London – will be in Tier 2, which will cover 57.3% of the country, or 32 million people.
Farage
Brexit obsessive Nigel Farage was lambasted after he posted a tweet complaining about the latest lockdown measures.
Farage is very frustrated that his county of Kent being placed under the toughest lockdown restrictions.
Kent will enter the highest tier of restrictions when England’s nationwide lockdown ends on December 2.
Sharing his disappointment with the announcement, Farage tweeted: “Kent has gone from Tier 1 to Tier 3 because of a single Borough. Insane, people are really angry.”
He Tweeted…
And followed up with this…
This sparked a range of responses on Twitter.
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
Related: Farage migrant video “a blatant lie” – says journalist who filmed it
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .