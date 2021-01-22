Remember the plans for a ‘Festival of Brexit?’ Well it seems you’re not alone as it has gone viral on Twitter years after the idea was first mooted.

The plan was to spend £120m to celebrate all that is good about leaving the EU, in 2022.

Officially known as ‘The Festival of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’, it was labelled the ‘Festival of Brexit’ by one of its founders, Jacob Rees-Mogg. It was originally suggested by then-prime minister Theresa May in 2018.

The government hopes this event would be similar to the Festival of Britain in 1951 and the Great Exhibition of 1851.

With the country reeling from the impact of the pandemic – and the economy struggling to cope – there are many concerned over the waste of limited resources on this ‘celebration,’ which many people in the UK fundamentally disagree with.

A double-dip recession is “on the cards” after the UK’s private sector saw activity plunge this month due to the latest set of lockdown restrictions, according to new data.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit said: “Services have once again been especially hard hit, but manufacturing has seen growth almost stall, blamed on a cocktail of Covid-19 and Brexit, which has led to increasingly widespread supply delays, rising costs and falling exports.

“Worryingly, January also saw companies reduce headcounts at an increased rate again – albeit less so than seen between March and November.”

Reactions

1.

Fuck off. I hope that addresses the question comprehensively. https://t.co/pj190XfBTG — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) January 21, 2021

2.

Read the room.



You’re telling us, that a £120m national festival celebrating the countries worst political and economic decision in modern history is meant to Unite us?



How about using that £120m to fund school meals? PPE for medics?



Ridiculous.



https://t.co/xWKI2boLrT — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 22, 2021

3.

Yup, because rubbing it in our faces is really going to bring us on your side. https://t.co/zs9LOe9fge — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) January 22, 2021

4.

The fact the article says they're still calling it Festival UK, or FUK, doesn't show amazing attention to detail.https://t.co/dQmamYLFB2 — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) January 22, 2021

5.

Main Stage:

5.00pm Lee Hurst

5.30pm Vacuum cleaner demonstration with James Dyson

6.00pm Morrissey

6.05pm Roger Daltrey (TBC)

7.00pm Jim Davidson



Beer Tent:

Wetherspoon Ogron

https://t.co/sh3ZLz7IZg — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) January 21, 2021

6.

Regardless of how you voted in the referendum, surely we can all agree that spending money on this rather than carers is an outrage?https://t.co/WfJcauWbpm — Jamie Stone MP (@Jamie4North) January 22, 2021

7.

Festival of Brexit sneak preview pic.twitter.com/rQxRKZ38lL — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) January 22, 2021

8.

Generous of the UK Government to spend £120m to boost the campaign for Scottish independence 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇪🇺https://t.co/1Z1q5P0nel — Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) January 22, 2021

9.

Don't worry, when we come out of the pandemic and double-dip recession we'll have the Festival of Brexit to cheer us up. pic.twitter.com/Ls9neWJ7nb — Simon Bruni (@SimonBruni) January 21, 2021

10.

From the same people who completely abandoned and then screwed the arts in this country? It’s a get fucked from me. https://t.co/DUUmyQ81Xp — Guy Pratt 🇪🇺Mask Wearer. (@guypratt) January 22, 2021

11.

Welcome to the festival of brexit! All music is cancelled due to visa issues. The DJ has been deported. The only food stall ran out of food at 10am. There is some english wine over there but it's horrible. Jacob Rees Mogg will be here in 10 minutes to tell you to shut up. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) January 22, 2021

Related: Outrage as ‘Festival of Brexit’ to receive millions in Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s spending review