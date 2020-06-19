The Government awarded contracts worth more than £11 million to companies to help develop its contact tracing app before its U-turn to work with Apple and Google, figures indicate.

According to Government records published online so far, 11 contracts have been awarded to private firms aiding the app’s development totalling £11,297,811.

On Thursday, Health Secretary Matt Hancock defended the Government’s decision to abandon plans to develop its own app – which has been in testing on the Isle of Wight for more than a month – and instead use software built by Apple and Google.

Mr Hancock told the daily Downing Street briefing on Thursday that developers had been working on both the NHSX app and the design offered by Apple and Google since May, but the NHSX app had hit a “technical barrier” during testing on the Isle of Wight.

He said: “We found that our app works well on Android devices but Apple software prevents iPhones being used effectively for contact tracing unless you are using Apple’s own technology.”

"We discovered a technical barrier" that every other country with track and trace apps has found, says Health Secretary Matt Hancock



"Our app won't work because Apple won't change their system"https://t.co/b10HSyJ6Xq pic.twitter.com/dEYNBzGrWF — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 18, 2020

And as you can imagine many people were in disbelief at another government u-turn.

1.

I think it’s time to turn Matt Hancock off & then on again. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) June 18, 2020

2.

3.

I'm going to build my own contact tracing app with blackjack and hookers. In fact, forget the contact tracing app. pic.twitter.com/BYtlfvvNUj — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 18, 2020

4.

Who could have guessed that an app designed by Google-Apple and already tested in lots of other countries might be more reliable than something banged out by a mate of Dom's?#Apple #Google https://t.co/74b7PlOdjL — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 18, 2020

5.

Brilliant. According to the govt our useless track and trace app was part of a world-beating international effort into showing other countries what not to do. taking one for the team — John Crace (@JohnJCrace) June 18, 2020

6.

If nothing else, I'm at least going to set an all time record for the number of U-turns by one Prime Minister:

-NHS bereavement scheme

-NHS surcharge

-use of face masks

-free school meals

-track and trace app

I'm on a roll… #DailyBriefing — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) June 18, 2020

7.

The government's latest track and trace app… YOU'VE GOT COVID! pic.twitter.com/DkzFjtDuP7 — SoliTrude (@Trudski2012) June 18, 2020

8.

really sorry to announce that my world beating app is not compatible with Apple or Android phones because it was developed on a ZX Spectrum — end of daves ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) June 18, 2020

9.

Who could have predicted that a government that got it so wrong on going into lockdown and PPE and protecting care homes and testing and getting kids back to school and everything else would have got it so wrong on the track and trace app. https://t.co/gqZs0W2LAA — David Schneider (@davidschneider) June 18, 2020

10.

Matt Hancock today: "We backed both horses" – and worked on two apps at once.



Department of Health told me in an on-record statement on May 18: "There is no alternative app."



Doesn't look great on the face of it. Hope no one tells the guy who runs the Department of Health. — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) June 18, 2020

Related – PMQs – Rashford scored and soared putting Johnson to the sword

Related – Another week, another series of abject failures