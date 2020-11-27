Outgoing (eventually) US President Donald Trump, spat his dummy out and declared Twitter a national security threat after #DiaperDon went viral following a press conference, where he repeatedly complained about perceived injustices.

“Twitter is sending out totally false ‘Trends’ that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative ‘stuff’,” the US president tweeted in the early hours of Friday morning.

“DiaperDon went viral as pictures were shared of the President sitting at a small desk during last night’s White House press conference.

Twitter is sending out totally false “Trends” that have absolutely nothing to do with what is really trending in the world. They make it up, and only negative “stuff”. Same thing will happen to Twitter as is happening to @FoxNews daytime. Also, big Conservative discrimination! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2020

Trump’s tweets prompted even more reaction, with the term becoming the number one trend in several countries around the world.

These are some of the best

Reactions

1.

I mean have you ever seen anything more perfect #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/109SDDcWEv — Sobia (@Sobiaah23475954) November 27, 2020

2.

When they sit you at the children’s table for Thanksgiving. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/tltMv27Q7l — Richard Hine (@richardhine) November 27, 2020

3.

Fisher Price Little President Set, available now at Argos, £12.99.#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/g0JlhPyc2c — Paul Carnahan (@pacarnahan) November 27, 2020

4.

Originally turned down by Montessori, #DiaperDon opted to hold his news conference at the local DC Gymboree…😮 pic.twitter.com/AJiRBpCKkS — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) November 27, 2020

5.

It’s appalling that #DiaperDon is trending #1 worldwide and upsetting #Trump. Using the phrase #DiaperDon is stooping to the kind of moronic behaviour that has so degraded his office for 4 years. Using #DiaperDon more than once in a tweet will only perpetuate this.#DiaperDon — Jason Isaacs (@jasonsfolly) November 27, 2020

6.

Maybe if you behave yourself, stop lying to undermine a fair election & start thinking of what's good for the country instead of whining about how unfairly you are treated, you'll be invited to sit at the big boy's table. #DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/nnNOoOI1gl — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 27, 2020

7.

9.

10.

11.

"Don't talk to me that way, I'm the President of the United States, don't ever talk to the President that way."#DiaperDon pic.twitter.com/wxRcGyHUHr — Joe 🇺🇸 🌊 (@GayVlogViewer) November 27, 2020

12.

We have apparently given @realDonaldTrump a nervous breakdown by having #DiaperDon trend. — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) November 27, 2020

