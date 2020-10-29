Marcus Rashford said he “can’t stop smiling” as his petition to extend free meals into the school holidays passed one million signatures – while Boris Johnson’s handling of the campaign was separately branded a “disaster”.

The Manchester United star’s mission to ensure no child goes hungry has gripped the nation and caused a major headache for the Government who have opposed funding his campaign.

Tory peer Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May’s chief of staff, said Downing Street should have had the foresight to work out the row would escalate again after it was defused in the summer.

3️⃣ goals

1️⃣6️⃣ minutes

1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ signatures

Can’t stop smiling, I’ve waited a long time for that. Just wish the fans were in to experience it with me ♥️https://t.co/FvvpO6JYWX#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY pic.twitter.com/QJGJxSzTlj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

He also Tweeted twice on a story we ran on this website yesterday.

Then after he scored a Hat-trick he ended his world beating evening by mentioning Flo again.

I’m going to leave you with Flo because she’s amazing. Have a good night everyone ♥️ https://t.co/tWQ6iwqhHq — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

However just before he praised pie making Flo he asked Twitter to explain ‘virtue signalling’.

On a serious note though, what is virtue signalling? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 28, 2020

He has been accused of it before, without knowing what it means.

Ex-Rugby star Brian Moore stuck up for him by Tweeting: “I’ve something to say to those people accusing Marcus Rashford of virtue-signalling – f*ck off.”

That’s one way to shut up the doubters I guess.

I've something to say to those people accusing Marcus Rashford of virtue-signalling – fuck off. — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) October 23, 2020

Many people replied to Rashford to explain what they thought virtue signalling really means…

Best reactions

1.

seems to mean accusing someone of doing an apparently virtuous thing, with secret aim of being seen as outward reflection of character rather than good in and of itself ..Interestingly, the act of accusing someone of virtue signalling, is arguably itself virtue signalling. — Faisal Islam (@faisalislam) October 28, 2020

2.

It's front bench MPs insisting we all clap-clap-clap for the NHS workers while simultaneously voting against them having a pay rise. https://t.co/DnoXuA8t8A — Sooz "Halloween" Kempner (@SoozUK) October 28, 2020

3.

It’s what clackwankers do when they get caught – blame you for their failings – you’re showing how kind you are, they hate that & they basically hate anyone holding a mirror up to their hateful haunted Victorian souls – or it’s a Goth band from Grimsby in the 90s- stay safe pal — Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) October 29, 2020

4.

projection by people who can only imagine doing something good if there’s glory in it for themselves. — James Bloodworth (@J_Bloodworth) October 28, 2020

5.

6.

The absolute opposite of vice signalling which is the space inhabited by people who try and use virtue signalling as an insult



😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇😇 — Fionna O'Leary, 🕯 (@fascinatorfun) October 28, 2020

7.

It’s how people without empathy interpret kindness. — Jools Evelyn (@joolsevelyn) October 28, 2020

8.

Imagine how Leipzig must feel knowing he put three past them while he was preoccupied thinking about this https://t.co/TnUEwAkL9V — Euan Healey (@euanspeaks) October 28, 2020

