England cricketer Ben Stokes has hit back at The Sun for running an “utterly disgusting” story about his family.

The all-rounder starred in a glorious summer of English cricket, but appeared on the front page of Rupert Murdoch’s red top today as they dug up events from the past.

The newspaper alleges that some of his family, based in New Zealand, had to deal with what Stokes describes as “deeply personal and traumatic events”.

In a statement, Stokes wrote: “Today The Sun has seen fit to publish extremely painful, sensitive and personal details about events in the private lives of my family going back 31 years.

“It is hard to find words that adequately describe such low and despicable behaviour, disguised as journalism.

“I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous”

“I cannot conceive of anything more immoral, heartless or contemptuous to the feelings and circumstances of my family.

“For more than three decades, my family has worked hard to deal with the private trauma inevitably associated with these events and has taken great care to keep private what were deeply personal and traumatic events.

“On Saturday, The Sun sent a ‘reporter’ to my parents’ home in New Zealand to question them, out of the blue, on this incredibly upsetting topic.

“If that wasn’t bad enough, The Sun think it is acceptable to sensationalise our personal tragedy for their front page.

Utterly disgusting

“To use my name as an excuse to shatter the privacy and private lives of – in particular – my parents, is utterly disgusting.

“I am aware that my public profile brings with it consequences for me that I accept entirely.

Please take the time to read this and respect it. https://t.co/06FuuNLMcS — Joe Root (@root66) September 17, 2019

“But I will not allow my public profile to be used as an excuse to invade the rights of my parents, my wife, my children or other family members.

“They are entitled to a private life of their own.

Lifelong consequences for my mum

“The decision to publish these details has grave and lifelong consequences for my mum in particular.

“This is the lowest form of journalism, focused only on chasing sales with absolutely no regard for the devastation caused to lives as a consequence.

“It is totally out of order.

“The article also contains serious inaccuracies which has compounded the damaged caused.

“We need to take a serious look at how we allow our press to behave.

“Despite the fact that this has now been made public, I do please ask all concerned to respect my family’s privacy and right to home life.”

Related: Sir Geoffrey Boycott: ‘I don’t give a toss’ as knighthood slammed by domestic violence charities