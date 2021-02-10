British and US embassies have been forced to step in after a controversial food pairing took social media by storm.

Weetabix shared pictures on Twitter of Heinz baked beans slathered over two of its cereal biscuits. The tweet has since been shared and liked thousands of times.

The caption read: “Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix”.

Yorkshire Tea, Amazon, Youtube, Warburtons, Lidl and Google were among the major companies sharing their surprise at the food pairing in the replies to the viral tweet.

The US Embassy tweeted that the pairing was not the US-UK “collaboration we were hoping for”.

While the US Embassy later followed up with a reply which referenced the viral Handforth Parish council Zoom call.

We have picked out the best of the responses below:

Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave. — British Embassy Washington D.C. (@UKinUSA) February 9, 2021

Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans! — @LidlGB (@LidlGB) February 9, 2021

*removes glasses*

*puts on blindfold* — Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 9, 2021

"Illegal combination in the bagging area" — Tesco (@Tesco) February 9, 2021

Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.



Weetabix: Hold my spoon. — Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021

Our volunteer crews are prepared to brave all sorts of windy conditions. But not this. — RNLI (@RNLI) February 9, 2021

