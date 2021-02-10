British and US embassies have been forced to step in after a controversial food pairing took social media by storm.
Weetabix shared pictures on Twitter of Heinz baked beans slathered over two of its cereal biscuits. The tweet has since been shared and liked thousands of times.
The caption read: “Why should bread have all the fun, when there’s Weetabix? Serving up @HeinzUK Beanz on bix for breakfast with a twist. #ItHasToBeHeinz #HaveYouHadYourWeetabix”.
Yorkshire Tea, Amazon, Youtube, Warburtons, Lidl and Google were among the major companies sharing their surprise at the food pairing in the replies to the viral tweet.
The US Embassy tweeted that the pairing was not the US-UK “collaboration we were hoping for”.
While the US Embassy later followed up with a reply which referenced the viral Handforth Parish council Zoom call.
We have picked out the best of the responses below:
Strong opinion from the nation that makes tea in a microwave.— British Embassy Washington D.C. (@UKinUSA) February 9, 2021
Babe are u ok? You've hardly touched your Weetabix and beans!— @LidlGB (@LidlGB) February 9, 2021
*removes glasses*— Specsavers (@Specsavers) February 9, 2021
*puts on blindfold*
"Illegal combination in the bagging area"— Tesco (@Tesco) February 9, 2021
Delet this pic.twitter.com/xUkadejZWS— Iceland Foods ❄️ (@IcelandFoods) February 9, 2021
Us: Pineapple on pizza is the most controversial food ever.— Domino's Pizza UK (@Dominos_UK) February 9, 2021
Weetabix: Hold my spoon.
Our volunteer crews are prepared to brave all sorts of windy conditions. But not this.— RNLI (@RNLI) February 9, 2021
Related: “I’m not a cat”: Lawyer struggles to remove filter during virtual court case
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .