BBC staff have complained after claiming the corporation has introduced a “six chip” rule in their canteen.

Bemused workers said servers were “counting out” fries on Friday, leading to “uproar” among staff.

Several shared their annoyance on social media.

New rules in the BBC canteen limit the number of chips to six! The staff seemed shocked that I didn’t go with the unlimited couscous instead. pic.twitter.com/C5PZOqekll — Arif Ansari (@BBC_Arif) November 21, 2019

Arif Ansari, head of news for BBC Asian Network, tweeted a picture showing a handful of chips next to a piece of chicken.

He wrote: “New rules in the BBC canteen limit the number of chips to six! The staff seemed shocked that I didn’t go with the unlimited couscous instead.”

Dom Stirling, a freelance radio producer at the BBC, added: “There is currently uproar in the canteen as the ‘6 chip rule’ is introduced… In which servers are instructed to individually count out 6 chips per person. I wish this was a joke.”

The BBC denied any such rule had been introduced.

There’s something a little fishy about this as there is definitely no six-chip rule (see today’s lunch for evidence!) – we don’t want to get chippy about it but we’re frying to get to the bottom of it. pic.twitter.com/8gxJ2npiI5 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) November 22, 2019

The official Twitter account of its press office shared a picture of a food box containing at least nine chips.

It said: “There’s something a little fishy about this as there is definitely no six-chip rule (see today’s lunch for evidence!) – we don’t want to get chippy about it but we’re frying to get to the bottom of it.”

