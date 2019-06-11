BBC scrapped TV licences for over 75s as “Conservative Government gave them little choice”

73 SHARES Share Tweet Google Whatsapp Digg Reddit Stumbleupon Mail

TORY GOVERNMENT TO BLAME FOR OUTRAGEOUS AND UNFAIR SCRAPPING OF TV LICENCES FOR OVER 75s, GMB CONGRESS HEARS

Stripping over-75s of their free TV licences is outrageous and unfair,claims the GMB Congress.

Tories clearly don’t value pensioners – they’ve palmed off the responsibility free TV licences and snatched away the cash they Union has claimed.

A motion put before GMB’s Annual Congress in Brighton yesterday condemned the announcement as “outrageous and unfair”.

The Labour Party had originally awarded TV licences to all 75-year-old pensioners.

But the Conservative Government has passed responsibility for funding the policy to the BBC from June 2020.

At the same time, they are putting pressure on the BBC to cut costs.

The withdrawal of TV licences would leave up to 3.7 million pensioners worse off and hit physically and mentally disabled in particular.

It is currently enjoyed by 4.5 million households but only ones where one person receives Pension Credit will now be eligible.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary said:“The scrapping of free TV licences for over-75s is outrageous and unfair.

“The BBC’s decision is regrettable, but the Conservative Government gave them little choice by shifting the burden and reducing their funding.

“The Tories clearly don’t value pensioners – they’ve palmed off the responsibility free TV licences and snatched away the cash.

“They vowed at the 2017 election to keep this policy in place – but they’ve shown once again why you can’t trust the Tories.”

