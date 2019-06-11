TRENDING:
MediaNewsPolitics

BBC scrapped TV licences for over 75s as “Conservative Government gave them little choice”

June 11, 2019

TORY GOVERNMENT TO BLAME FOR OUTRAGEOUS AND UNFAIR SCRAPPING OF TV LICENCES FOR OVER 75s, GMB CONGRESS HEARS

Stripping over-75s of their free TV licences is outrageous and unfair,claims the GMB Congress.

Tories clearly don’t value pensioners – they’ve palmed off the responsibility free TV licences and snatched away the cash they Union has claimed.

A motion put before GMB’s Annual Congress in Brighton yesterday condemned the announcement as “outrageous and unfair”.

The Labour Party had originally awarded TV licences to all 75-year-old pensioners.

But the Conservative Government has passed responsibility for funding the policy to the BBC from June 2020.

At the same time, they are putting pressure on the BBC to cut costs.

The withdrawal of TV licences would leave up to 3.7 million pensioners worse off and hit physically and mentally disabled in particular. 

It is currently enjoyed by 4.5 million households but only ones where one person receives Pension Credit will now be eligible.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary said:“The scrapping of free TV licences for over-75s is outrageous and unfair.

“The BBC’s decision is regrettable, but the Conservative Government gave them little choice by shifting the burden and reducing their funding.

“The Tories clearly don’t value pensioners – they’ve palmed off the responsibility free TV licences and snatched away the cash.

“They vowed at the 2017 election to keep this policy in place – but they’ve shown once again why you can’t trust the Tories.”

https://www.thelondoneconomic.com/news/are-soft-drugs-a-gateway-to-hard-brexit/09/06/

Head of News & Social Media at The London Economic

Leave a Reply

People are talking about…

Cassette Boy trolls Boris Johnson’s leadership bid with this NSFW gem of a vid
May 17, 2019
How the global Youth Strike For Climate shows the future is bright
March 15, 2019
Refusals of FOI requests at record levels as government discloses less and less information
January 30, 2019
This Facebook comment about Jeremy Corbyn is going viral
237 Comments
May 31, 2017
List of MPs who voted to turn away 3,000 unaccompanied Syrian children
212 Comments
April 27, 2016

Latest Articles…

Seven of London’s most sustainable buildings
June 11, 2019
8 in 10 garment workers in Bangladesh have experienced or witnessed sexual violence at work
June 11, 2019
Joshua still favourite in Ruiz rematch
June 11, 2019
Huntsman who allowed hounds to kill fox cubs avoids jail
June 11, 2019