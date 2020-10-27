Victoria Derbyshire has backtracked after she said she would “break the Rule of Six” to have her family of seven together this Christmas.
The presenter, whose Bafta-winning current affairs show on the BBC was axed in March amid cuts, tweeted to say “it was hypothetical” but added: “However I was totally wrong to say it & I’m sorry.”
I talked about my mum, her partner & my dad-in-law spending it with us – making seven in our home in a Tier One area (medium). It was hypothetical – however I was totally wrong to say it & I’m sorry. We’ll of course continue to follow whatever rules are in place on Dec 25th 2/2— Victoria Derbyshire (@vicderbyshire) October 27, 2020
She added: “We’ll of course continue to follow whatever rules are in place on Dec 25th”.
The 52-year-old had told Radio Times, when asked what she would do if things have not changed by Christmas: “If the Rule of Six is still in place at Christmas, we’re breaking it to have the rule of seven. We just are.
“Joining me, my husband and our two boys will be my mum, her partner and my husband’s dad.
“It’s fine. We’ll do it knowing what the risks are. We’re not stupid.
“We’re going to be sensible and buy a thermometer gun. But we have to be together at Christmas.
“It feels almost irresponsible saying that, but I don’t think we’re alone in feeling that way.
“We need to see my elderly mum and my husband’s elderly dad. We just do.”
Derbyshire and her husband Mark have two sons, Oliver, 16, and Joe, 13.
