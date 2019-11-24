The BBC has been caught up in yet another editing scandal after the 1pm news reportedly altered reactions of the Question Time audience.

Boris Johnson drew a hysteric reaction from the audience after fielding questions on how important it is for people in positions of power to tell the truth.

The Prime Minister said trust is “absolutely vital” to the election, claims that didn’t wash with those at the event.

But when the clip aired on BBC the following day it appeared as if the PM had received a warm reaction for his comments.

Yet another editorial mistake? @BBCNews has edited out the audience laughing at Johnson when questioned on trust



The first part is the actual footage, the second is from BBC News at 1pm today



Surley now we all clearly see this propaganda for what it is?pic.twitter.com/ZiVT8iUi0T — James James (@Tingaling007) November 23, 2019

Cenotaph gaffe

The dubious edit comes just weeks after the broadcasting corporation used an old clip of Johnson at a cenotaph instead of the video of his wreath gaffe.

The old clip was used instead of footage of the bungling Tory leader placing a poppy wreath upside down as the Queen watched.

The broadcaster said: “This morning on the programme we incorrectly used footage from a Remembrance Day service that was not filmed yesterday.

“This was a production mistake and we apologise for the error”.

Upside down

The PM was accused of being disrespectful for placing a wreath upside down.

But this error wasn’t shown on the BBC this morning – with 2016 cenotaph footage being aired instead.

