The Great British Bake Off returned for the 11th season last night, with Noel Fielding’s new co-host kicking off proceedings with a hilarious Prime Ministerial address.

Matt Lucas created one of the years most viral videos after he mockingly imitated Boris Johnson’s mixed messaging on staying at home.

People have argued the video is more relevant than ever after a spate of similar announcements has left the country in a spin.

With this year’s Bake Off delayed by 15 minutes to allow for another coronavirus briefing from the PM – a move which was described as being like pushing back a cake show to allow for an Eton Mess – Lucas couldn’t resist doing a follow-up to announce himself on the show.

Fans were quick to react, with one saying: “In the last 6 months I’ve not laughed as much as I did tonight.”

Others said: “Whoever put this episode of #GBBO together deserves a bonus because I’ve not felt so much joy as I did watching tonight. I was crying with laughter at those #showstoppers.”

And: “That might just be the single best episode of bake off ever. Britain – we needed that.”

Watch the clip in full below:

The Great British Bake Off continues on Channel 4.

