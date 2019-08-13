This shocking video was launched on social media on Thursday (8th) and saw it quickly spread across the internet — being viewed by more than half a million people in just 24 hours.

The viral video includes anonymous case studies from Asda workers, voiced by actors, highlighting the stress company bosses are inflicting on staff by forcing them to sign ‘punishing’ new contracts.

One Asda worker says that they are ‘off sick with [their] husband as he’s terminally ill’ and they ‘have to sign as they can’t stand anymore stress’.

It warns shoppers that the so-called ‘flexible’ Contract 6 will see workers no longer paid for any breaks and forced to work bank holidays in return for £9.00 per hour pay rates.

The GMB video, that has now reached more than 1,500,000 people across social media, has been shared thousands of times and by more than 70 MPs including Shadow Business Secretary, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Shadow Education Secretary, Angela Rayner.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said:“It’s a total outrage Asda bosses are threatening staff with the sack if they don’t agree to this flawed contract. Shoppers are naturally horrified to learn of what is going on behind the scenes.

“Our hard-working members are telling us they are being forced into signing these new contracts for fear of not being able to pay the bills or put food on the table for their kids. It’s sapping away morale and heaping misery on our members.

“Instead of strong arm tactics, Asda needs to show some respect and listen to the workers whose hard work make the company’s profits. The Asda workforce deserve a better deal and the company should get round the table with us and agree changes that would help both our members and the business thrive.

“Asda is a multi-billion pound company, it doesn’t need to bully staff out of their hard won terms and conditions.”

Watch video CLICK HERE

