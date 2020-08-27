A man was arrested on suspicion of war crimes in London today, while in a separate incident a man was detained in Somerset under the Terrorism Act.

A 45-year-old man was arrested this morning over allegations of crimes during the first and second Liberian Civil Wars between 1989 and 2003.

The offences go against the International Criminal Court Act of 2001, which bans genocide, crimes against humanity or war crimes.

Between 1989 and 2003 as much as quarter of a million people in Liberia were killed in a civil war with thousands more were mutilated and raped.

Crime against humanity

Former Liberian president Charles Taylor is currently serving a 50-year sentence in a British prison after being found guilty by an international tribunal of crimes against humanity.

His ex-wife Agnes Reeves Taylor was charged by British police with torture in 2017 during the West African country’s civil war that saw as many as 250,000 people believed to have been killed.

But last year the case against her was dismissed at the Old Bailey after judge Mr Justice Sweeney said there was a lack of evidence the government was in full control at the time of the alleged crimes.

Officers are currently searching a house in south east London over the recent arrest of the 45-year-old man.

The suspect is being held at a police station in central London, Scotland Yard said today.

Met Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers from the Met Police War Crimes Team have today, Thursday, August 27, arrested a man on suspicion of war crimes, contrary to section 51 of the International Criminal Court Act 2001.

“Detectives arrested the 45-year-old man in south east London at approximately 7.20am this morning. He has been taken into custody at a central London police station.

“The arrest follows an allegation of offences relating to the first and second Liberian Civil Wars, between 1989 and 2003.

“Officers are currently searching an address in south-east London. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Terrorism and explosive offences

A 33-year-old man has been charged with terrorism and explosive offences.

Dean Morrice will appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court accused of two offences under Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006 – transmitting a terrorist publication.

He is also charged with one offence under Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000 – possession of terrorist-related material.

Morrice is further charged under Section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act 1883 of making or possessing an explosive substance in suspicious circumstances.

The charges follow an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East and Counter Terrorism Policing South West.

Morrice was arrested on August 20 and searches were carried out at a property in Paulton, near Bath, Somerset.

The defendant, of Pithay Court, Paulton, was remanded into custody ahead of his court appearance.

