Anti-lockdown protestors – led by Jeremy Corbyn’s brother Piers – marched through London shouting “take off your masks”, as they took aim at the government’s newest coronavirus restrictions.

Demonstrators traipsed down Oxford Street, chanting “stick your poison vaccine up your arse” and “we are the 99%” – and brandishing placards calling Covid-19 a hoax.

The protest comes the day London was placed into Tier 2 lockdown measures, meaning Londoners are now banned from meeting people from outside their household indoors, and a maximum of six outdoors.

Demonstrators detoured to stand outside the London HQ of Facebook – which many have blamed for spreading pandemic misinformation – before coming to a halt outside the Imax theatre in Leicester Square.

‘Man flu’

Many of those gathered carried signs reading “my body, my choice”, a slogan borrowed from the pro-choice movement.

One of the organisers told a breakaway group outside Downing Street: “Man flu has closed our country and crushed our economy.”

Piers Corbyn, who has previously been fined the maximum £10,000 for his anti-lockdown protests, also took part in a demonstration in Soho on Friday night.

“We’re here to drink against the curfew,” he said “To oppose the lockdowns, to oppose job losses caused by lockdowns, to oppose all of of it.

“The whole lot should be lifted now.”

