New research has suggested copper could be under-used in the fight against coronavirus, with masks killing the virus in record speed.

Compared to cloth or plastic masks, which can harbour the virus for days, face coverings infused with copper ions have been shown to destroy coronavirus in four hours, with early tests in South Korea suggesting this time can be reduced to 60 seconds.

Rory Donnelly, from the UK med-tech start-up pioneering the technology, says tests have shown that copper infused products destroy 99.9 per cent of bacteria, fungi and viruses within hours of contact.

“The pandemic we are facing has forced everyone to re-evaluate our approach to preventing the spread of viruses. Fortunately, the team at Copper Clothing has been doing the testing and research for years to provide products to aid in fighting bacteria, fungi and viruses”, he said.

“It may surprise many to know that the material you find in a penny may actually be the solution. Copper is known to kill coronavirus in four hours and now our patented technology has reduced this time to 60 seconds.”

Independent clinical studies run by NHS Croydon University Hospital using Copper Clothing’s patented invention highlighted why government and healthcare bodies around the world should be looking to integrate Copper Clothing’s copper infused technology.

It successfully reduces infection rates in a clinical setting and drastically improves patient care with potentially vast cost-saving benefits to patients and health bodies.

Other studies highlight benefits including promoting the development of blood vessels as well as the ability to rejuvenate skin through the synthesis of collagen and elastin.

Independently tested data highlights copper can play a major role in combatting antimicrobial resistance through reducing the dependence on antibiotics. That’s because pathogens are unable to replicate and therefore adapt to form resistance to copper Ions.

Find out more about the masks here.

Related: Johnson launches obesity strategy- just days before giving people half off at fast food chains