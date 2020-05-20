Piers Morgan appears to be single-handedly taking on the government during this national crisis.

He has asked so many difficult questions that they have stopped sending anyone on – with the last minister making an appearance some 22 days ago!

Today the GMB host had someone else to back his views on the crisis after he asked BBC journalist Andrew Neil to give a report card on the government’s handling of coronavirus, and he didn’t hold back.

Asked for his thoughts on action taken so far, Neil said: “I think when you look at whether it’s testing, the time that we went into lockdown, what has happened in care homes – where there has been a crisis, if not the makings of a national scandal – and some of the conflicting guidance that seems to be coming from the government. And then in the end, the deaths themselves from this, which every way you cut it and then compare it to other equivalent countries – France, Italy, Germany, Spain and so on – the British record, I don’t think you could argue is great at all.

“In terms of excess deaths, the number of deaths that have taken place since this virus broke out compared to a five year average, we are among the worst, if not the worst. So I don’t think people will be coming to us to learn how to cope with the virus. “

Andrew Neil – I don't think people will be coming to us to learn how to cope with a virus.#GMB pic.twitter.com/zhTL7SLa3I — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) May 20, 2020

