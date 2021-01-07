Violent demonstrators storming the US Capitol and interrupting politicians’ formal approval of Joe Biden’s presidential election win dominates Thursday’s front pages.
Metro calls it “Anarchy in the US”, in a story also covered by the Financial Times, The Daily Telegraph as “Democracy under siege”, and The Guardian.
Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰— Metro (@MetroUK) January 6, 2021
ANARCHY IN THE US 🇺🇸
– Trump supporters storm congress as last bid to overturn election fails
– Bomb found in grounds of Capitol and woman 'critical' after being shot#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i4EpAxbnts
Tomorrow’s Telegraph front page: 'Democracy under siege'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/M8NMpaJYUb— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 6, 2021
The i says Donald Trump incited protesters by instructing them: “We will never concede”, which The Independent calls an “Assault on democracy”.
Thursday's front page: Anarchy in the USA as Trump incites thousands of protesters to storms the Capitol #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MoCj0PNnhO— i newspaper (@theipaper) January 6, 2021
INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Assault on democracy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/RNaINNLaX0— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021
The Times, the Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror promise millions more doses of coronavirus vaccinations, with the latter saying the “historic push” promises “a force for good”.
Millions more vaccines on the way#TomorrowsPapersToday @hendopolis pic.twitter.com/AX90mPdRM1— The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) January 5, 2021
Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/pUMitsf0Ob— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) January 6, 2021
Tomorrow's front page: A force for good #tomorrowspaperstoday https://t.co/wC3ur7u05H pic.twitter.com/ixy5pG4U9R— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) January 6, 2021
The Daily Express says regarding the vaccination drive that “The big push starts today” and The Sun implores members of the public to “roll your sleeves up”.
EXPRESS: Vaccine: The big push starts today #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gKz0uJQnRu— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 6, 2021
And adding a degree of positivity, the Daily Star uses the headlines “The clap’s back” as it says members of the public are being asked to congratulate NHS workers.
Tomorrow's @dailystar #frontpage:— Daily Star (@dailystar) January 6, 2021
– The clap’s back! 8pm every Thursday and this time it’s for all of our heroes #NHS #covid19
– Zara’s £4k Covid fine #LoveIslandhttps://t.co/5ztgh1nKuP#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/EWvGldMj8G
