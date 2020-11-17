The death toll has increase at its highest, in a week, since late May.

This comes as more than half of schools in Hull have seen coronavirus related closures as the city’s infection rates continue to be the worst in England.

Hull’s director of public health Julia Weldon said 57 of the city’s 97 schools have seen closures in some year groups but only one primary school had been completely closed to all children “for a very short period of time”.

But Ms Weldon told BBC Breakfast the council was not asking the Government for the power to close more schools.

She said: “It’s really difficult when you’ve got such widespread infection but we will maintain schools.

“What we want is the ability, perhaps in the next phase of this pandemic response, for local schools who know their children and know their families to make those local decisions so they can maintain the best offer they possibly can.”

On Monday, Hull topped the list compiled by the PA news agency of infection rates in English local authorities with 2,017 new cases recorded in the seven days to November 12 – the equivalent of 776.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Deaths

Over 68,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, new figures show.

This is up from 65,000 a week ago.

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered each week in England and Wales is also at its highest since late May.

The total of more than 68,000 deaths is based on the latest reports on death registrations, plus data on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 6 November 2020 (Week 45) was 11,812.



This was



▪️ 925 more than Week 44

▪️ 1,481 more than the five-year average for Week 45



➡️ https://t.co/u17ZIJZEBs pic.twitter.com/ezrIfrhQQT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 17, 2020

Figures published on Tuesday by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show 59,549 deaths involving Covid-19 had occurred in England and Wales up to November 6, and had been registered by November 14.

Separate figures published last week by the National Records of Scotland showed 4,856 deaths involving Covid-19 had been registered in Scotland up to November 8.

And a total of 1,141 coronavirus-related deaths occurred in Northern Ireland up to November 6 and had been registered up to November 11, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Death certificate

Together, these figures mean that so far 65,546 deaths have been registered in the UK when Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

But since these statistics were compiled, a further 2,567 deaths are known to have occurred in the UK, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

In England, 2,228 Covid-19 deaths are known to have taken place between November 7 and 15, with 143 in Wales and 90 in Northern Ireland.

In Scotland, 106 deaths occurred between November 9 and 15.

When all these totals are added together, it means that so far 68,113 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.

(PA graphic)

The Government’s coronavirus dashboard updates each day after 4pm.

All data is based on the most recent update, which took place on Monday afternoon.

Separate figures from the ONS published on Tuesday showed that 1,937 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending November 6 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate.

This is the highest number of deaths involving Covid-19 since the week ending May 22.

North-west England

It is also up from 1,379 deaths in the week to October 30 – a jump of 40%.

North-west England had 568 deaths involving Covid-19 registered in the week ending November 6 – the highest number for the region since the week ending May 15.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 329 Covid-19 deaths were registered in the week to November 6: again, the highest for the region since the week to May 15.

Registered deaths involving Covid-19 increased week-on-week in every region of England in the week to November 6.

Related: Government “must explain” why it didn’t buy Moderna vaccine