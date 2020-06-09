After the death of George Floyd, at the hands of the police, and the outpouring of grief and protest, a counter argument has resurfaced. That the real issue is actually black on black violence not institutional racism and abuse by law enforcement on BAME communities.

Many activists and social commentators have condemned “black-on-black violence” narratives for derailing conversations focused on police brutality. Michael Harriot, writing in 2017 for The Root, compared it to the head of Homeland Security hosting a news conference after a terrorist attack and talking about texting and driving, which kills more Americans each year than terrorism. Most homicides across all races are committed by people of the same race, according to statistics from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

This argument comes as Nigel Farage has claimed that soon our “cities wont be worth living in” following protests against violence and systemic racism towards black people.

The Brexit Party leader compared the Black Lives Matter campaign to the Taliban in a tweet which has been roundly criticised since it was first posted.

The Afghan fundamentalist political movement were falsely believed to be behind the tearing down of Saddam Hussein’s statue in Iraq in 2003, which could have been what drew the comparison.

Edward Colston

Bristol’s police chief has defended his officers for not intervening to stop protesters pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.

The bronze statue of the 17th century figure was pulled down with ropes, dragged through the streets and thrown into the harbour during a Black Lives Matter protest on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police have launched a criminal damage investigation into what happened to the statue, which has long been a source of controversy in the city where it has been situated since 1895.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said the damaged statue was likely to be placed in a museum alongside placards from the march that were laid around the Colston plinth.

Social activists and musician Akala has put the black on black violence counter argument bed with this series of Tweets.

What about ‘black on black’ violence? A thread for the ultimate pretend counter argument… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

Firstly on a basic level just imagine being such a bootlicker that you would essentially attempt to justify unpunished extrajudicial killings by agents of the state on the grounds that civilians also kill sometimes… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

But what exactly is ‘black on black’ violence? Is the Mafias violence olive on olive? Mexican drug cartels reddish brown on reddish brown? Russian Mafia white on white and the Japanese occupation of China ‘yellow on yellow’ etc… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

As far as I know only one scholar has tried to answer the question of ‘black on black’ violence in the US context from a psychological perspective and that’s DR Amos Wilson and… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

while he raises some incredible points I think the lack of material history leaves for some holes (if I may humbly assert)…. — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

If violence in American inner cities is primarily caused by black self hatred or dead beat dads it’s hard to explain why almost all of the nations of the Americas share this problem and all during the same years… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

It’s also hard to explain why there are no African cities in the worlds top 50 for murder rate – outside of South Africa – why Ghana is no more violent than Belgium etc etc… — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

And London is not the epicentre of violence in Europe anyway, as Akala points out.

Yep and ignoring international comparisons that might test your ‘thesis’. Naples and Glasgow more violent than London, white americans more violent than ‘blacks brits‘ cos US just more violent overall (sorry UK drillers chad actually kills more often than the man dem) https://t.co/N061iSFiJ4 — Akala (@akalamusic) June 6, 2020

Related – Nigel Farage criticised for likening Black Lives Matter protests to the Taliban