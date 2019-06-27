Air India has said that a passenger flight from Mumbai to Newark, USA was forced to make a “precautionary landing” at Stansted Airport near London.

Flights at the airport were temporarily grounded and Typhoon fighter jets were spotted.

@BBCNews any idea why there are typhoons flying round Stansted? No commercial flights in or out!! pic.twitter.com/8k56vQNY4A — Connor Gaines (@connorbu4cher) June 27, 2019

The Air India Boeing 777 landed at the airport at around 10.15am and Essex Police are making inquiries.

The aircraft was escorted by two RAF Typhoon jets, and is parked on an isolated stand away from normal operations, the airport said.

Flight AI 191 was on its way from Mumbai to New York’s Newark airport when it was diverted over Northern Ireland, flying back East again and landing at Stansted, Essex.

Stansted later tweeted: “Our runway has now re-opened and is fully operational following a precautionary landing of Air India flight.

“We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience.”

The RAF confirmed that a Typhoon fighter jet was scrambled.

An RAF spokesman said: “The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

“The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted.”

