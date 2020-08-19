A migrant who crossed the Channel in a rubber dinghy was attacked on a beach in Kent only moments after arriving in England. This tragic news comes as a 16-year-old Sudanese boy has drowned while trying to reach the UK.

The young man in his 20s was assaulted by someone reportedly watching the small boat arrive at the village of Kingsdown, south of Deal, on Sunday.

Kent Police said officers were now searching for the suspect who attacked the migrant.

“Kent Police were notified at around 11.05am on Sunday of a reported assault of a man in his 20s off Undercliffe Road, Kingsdown,” said a spokesperson.

“Officers attended to ensure the welfare of the man, who was not seriously injured and did not require hospital treatment. Inquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and the identity of the person responsible are ongoing.”

Natalie Elphicke – the Conservative MP for Dover & Deal condemned the violence and warned against “vigilante behaviour”. However she has been slammed for strong words used during a video message she tweeted over the weekend.

After watching eight migrants reach ther UK, she said: “This is unacceptable that people are breaking into Britain in this way.”

16-year-old boy

French authorities announced the death after a 16-year-old’s body was washed up on a beach on Wednesday morning. Priti Patel blamed the boy’s death on “criminal gangs.”

Marlène Schiappa, France’s citizenship minister, said she felt “immense sadness”.

“A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea last night has been found dead on Sangatte beach this morning,” she wrote on Twitter.

Responding to the tragic death Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, said: “We are absolutely devastated by the unnecessary death of this child. We can only imagine the fear he felt and our hearts go out to his family.

“These young boys in Calais are our friends. They are fun to be with despite the horrors they have been through. Some are cheeky, some are smart, some like football, some like books. None deserve to be here and none deserve to die alone in the sea.

“This young boy’s death starkly demonstrates the total failure of our government to do anything to help these children who are in such desperate straits. Their failure to implement the Dubs amendment; their failure to negotiate for family reunion; their failure to do anything for the people here who are simply asking for our help.

“Things need to change. We need a way for people’s asylum claims to be fairly heard without them having to risk their lives. We need this before someone else dies.”

