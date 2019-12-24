A 60 year old man has become London’s 149th murder victim in the capital this year.

A 50 year old was arrested at the scene following the stabbing but was taken ill in custody and transferred to hospital where he is stable.

The attack happened at 9.30pm on Monday night in Thornton Heath, south London and the victim, whose relatives have been informed, was found in the street.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to come forward to help the investigation.

DCI Simon Harding said: “The victim was found injured in a residential street.

“While it is not a heavy footfall location, there may have been members of the public travelling through Woodcroft Road who saw something.

“I urge those people to come forward and speak to my officers without delay.

“No matter how insignificant you think it may be please do make the call.

“We are building the sequence of events leading up to and immediately following this attack which has led to a man’s death, your call could complete the picture.”

A Scotland Yard spokesman added: “Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Croydon are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Police were called at approximately 21:30hrs on Monday, 23 December to reports of a stabbing in Woodcroft Road, Thornton Heath.

“Officers and London Ambulance Service attended. A 60-year-old man was found outside a residential address suffering from stab wounds.

“The injured man was pronounced dead at the scene at 21:49hrs.

“Next of kin have been informed although formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.

“A 50-year-old male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and taken into custody.

“While in custody he became unwell and was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.”