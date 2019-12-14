German supermarket chain Aldi made a plea for vulnerable people to have its unsold food free this Christmas eve.

The food retailer made the offer comes as foodbank charity The Trussell Trust said it expects this Christmas to be its busiest on record.

Aldi said it wants to share products out with groups such as food banks in support of “less fortunate individuals” to “prevent food going to waste”.

The supermarket said: “Aldi is offering local organisations the opportunity to receive surplus food from their stores on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

“As Aldi stores will shut at 4pm on Christmas Eve until December 27, they will have a variety of good quality surplus food products that they will wish to redistribute in support of less fortunate individuals and to prevent food going to waste.

“Aldi is unable to deliver products so it would be essential that your organisation is able to collect.

“They will expect the level of food available to vary, however, estimations of around 20 to 30 crates will be expected from each store.”

Many praised the move by the German retail giant. Tesco has been giving food charities its excess groceries since last February.

The Trussell Trust has issued a chilling warning that the supermarkets’ help may not be enough to stop their food banks running out with a record number of families going hungry in the UK this December.

To find out about how to donate food at one of The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks, click here.

Last year The Trussell Trust had to issue 186,185 three-day emergency food parcels up 44 per cent on the year before, and they warn they are bracing themselves for the leanest December ever for the families forced to turn to food banks.

Last week it was revealed that there are now more food banks than McDonalds in Britain.

After more than four decades of growth the American fastfood chain has become a mainstay on most UK highstreets, with 1,249 branches now in operation since the first outlet opened in Woolwich in 1974.

But the number of foodbanks has surpassed that figure in half that time, with more than 2,000 in operation according to Independent Food Aid Network figures, some 1,200 of which are run by The Trussell Trust.



