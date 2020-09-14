The winner of a £57 million EuroMillions jackpot left it to the last minute to claim the eye-watering prize – coming forward this weekend after the ticket was staked back in March.

A lottery ticket bought in South Ayrshire is going through a last-minute finalisation process almost six months after the draw, it has been confirmed.

A single person won £57,869,670 in the draw on March 17 – with the prize expiring at 11.59pm last night.

But on Monday afternoon, a Camelot spokeswoman revealed they are now arranging payment to the winner.

She said: “We can confirm that we are currently finalising the validation of a claim made on this prize and are in the process of arranging for payment to be made to the ticket-holder.

“Once the prize has been fully validated and paid, we’ll issue confirmation of that.”

The winning numbers for the draw were 05, 07, 08, 16 and 20, with the Lucky Stars 02 and 12.

The National Lottery previously urged the mystery ticket-holder to come forward at the end of March.

