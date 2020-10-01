Social media has reacted with both hilarity and despair after Stanley Johnson was caught flouting coronavirus rules.
The Prime Minister’s father said he was “extremely sorry” for failing to cover his face at a newsagents in West London on Tuesday.
It comes after Boris Johnson urged the public to comply with the coronavirus measures in a televised briefing, adding: “Bear in mind that the fines are now very considerable and they will be imposed.”
People on social media were quick to point out that Johnson Snr should be issued with a fine after he was caught red handed.
Here’s some of the best reaction so far:
I am more annoyed that he didnt wear a condom in 1963 to be honest https://t.co/Q8f5FBUfik— 🏴 Dic Penderyn #FBIW 🏴 (@cymrocarn) September 30, 2020
I can confirm that my father Stanley Johnson has now been fined for not wearing a mask. I phoned him personally and said "it's fine". pic.twitter.com/WsaeYVqV0i— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) October 1, 2020
Stanley Johnson claims to have been unfamiliar with the rules after being on holiday for 3 weeks yet masks have been required in shops since 24 July— European Unity #FBPE 🇪🇺💶⭐️ (@EuropeanUnity1) October 1, 2020
He was certainly aware of the travel ban to Greece when he flew to Bulgaria to get around it
One rule for them pic.twitter.com/zzuqIsVQ4m
Stanley Johnson's excuse for not wearing a mask in shops was he'd been abroad for three weeks and "didn't know the rules".— Will Black (@WillBlackWriter) September 30, 2020
If only there was someone in his family who could have kept him up to speed! Maybe even someone who "came close to dying" of the virus not so long ago pic.twitter.com/wGLuYQeTIP
Stanley Johnson claims not to have understood rules as regards face masks…..what did he think the other customers where doing robbing it? https://t.co/25K4VrM6Ni— John pitchford🌹 (@Johnnypapa64) September 30, 2020
Related: ‘Blue sky’ ideas for solving refugee crisis included building a wave maker in The Channel
While you're here
While you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.