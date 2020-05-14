A 32 year old head teacher is believed to be the youngest in the country to have her school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted.

Thahmina Begum is head of east London’s Forest Gate School a secondary with GCSE results in the country’s top 50.

What is even more remarkable is that Ofsted inspectors arrived just three weeks before lockdown when the school as busy preparing for its inevitable closure.

Despite managing self-isolating staff and students, planning for remote learning as well as how to support vulnerable students during lockdown, the school still came out with the top rating.

Inspectors described teachers as having a “strong sense of social justice” and giving extra support to disadvantaged students.

GCSE results

The school, which has been ranked in the top 50 for GCSE results in the country four years in a row, hit the headlines last year when it announced they would move to a four and half day week.

It was a decision which has been vindicated by Ofsted who praised leaders for providing support to staff and easing workloads.

Head of School Thahmina said: “The inspection could not have come at a more difficult time.

“We knew a lockdown was looming so were planning for school closures. We had staff and students at home self-isolating.

“We also had to plan for remote learning and how to support our most vulnerable students.

“As this report rightly points out, these are teachers who would run through brick walls for both their colleagues and for the students at this school.

“They are incredibly passionate, hardworking and caring people but also very, very tough. They are fantastic role models for our students.”

Lockdown

Since lockdown teachers at the school have been delivering food parcels to vulnerable students and the elderly self-isolating.

Thahmina has been head since last September after being deputy head for two years previously.

Before that she was assistant Head Teacher in charge of English for nearly two years after joining the school in 2013 as Head of Key stage 4 English.

Simon Elliott, CEO of the Community Schools Trust which operates Forest Gate Community School, said: “Even in the most difficult of circumstances, against the backdrop of the worst pandemic for over a century, this group of teachers have proven their extraordinary commitment to our students.

“We are extremely pleased with the report not just because we remain an Outstanding School but because it is validation of the exceptional staff we have working here.”

Related – School teacher hilariously marks government’s lockdown chart