A 17-year-old lad became the SEVENTH teenager to be murdered in London in just a month after being stabbed to death in broad daylight.

The victim, who has not been named, was repeatedly knifed in a frenzied street attack yesterday lunchtime.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene on busy Edgware Road in central London, but was pronounced dead just before 7.30pm.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the “awful” attack near to junction of Church Street at around 1.55pm.

There have been no arrests, but police were granted increased ‘Section 60’ stop and search powers in the area in the wake of the murder.

DCI Andy Partridge, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight in a busy part of central London.

“A teenager with his whole life ahead of him has been taken away from his family who have been left heartbroken.

“We know that lots of people were in the area at the time and may well have seen what unfolded.

“We need them to do the right thing and get in touch right away with what they saw along with any images or moving footage captured before, during or after the attack.”

He added: “There is a college nearby and many young people would have been on their break.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with information that can help us build a clearer picture of what took place and bring those involved to justice.”

Superintendent Andy Britain, of Westminster Borough Police, said: “We are horrified by this attack and will be doing everything in our power to apprehend those behind this appalling crime.

“I want to reassure the residents and communities of Westminster that our officers are working with partners to do all we can to prevent such tragic attacks and are determined day and night to apprehend those involved and take weapons off the streets.

“A Section 60 has been authorised in the surrounding area. Officers will be patrolling the areas to enforce this Section 60.

“Our local policing teams are working with the Violent Crime Taskforce, Specialist Crime Command and other specialist resources, as well as with our local partners to help keep London safe.

“Those near crime scene can expect an enhanced policing presence in their area in the coming days. Officers will be on hand to listen to any concerns they have and continue to appeal for those with information to come forward.”

The lad is the latest victim of a fresh wave of violence on London’s streets that has seen seven teenagers murdered in just 30 days.

Alex Smith, 16, was stabbed to death in Islington, north London, on Monday August 12th.

Four days later Solomon Small, 18, was knifed to death in Brixton, south London.

Amrou Greenidge, 18, died in hospital on Tuesday August 20th from head injuries two days after being deliberately knocked off a bicycle near his home in Fulham and then being assaulted. Four teenagers have been charged with his murder.

Santino Dymiter, 18, was stabbed to death in broad daylight on Bank Holiday Monday afternoon in Plaistow, east London, while Michael Irving, 15, was fatally knifed during a fight in Stratford, east London, on Tuesday September 3rd.

Perry Jordan-Brammer, 15, died in hospital on September 5th six days after being repeatedly stabbed in a “sustained attack” on the Broadwater Farm Estate in Tottenham. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder.

The latest victim is the 105th person to be murdered in London this year and 21 of those victims – one in five – have been teenagers.

Nineteen of the 21 teenagers murdered were stabbed to death. A total of 24 teenagers were murdered in London last year, 18 of whom were stabbed.