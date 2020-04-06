Baseless conspiracy theories linking coronavirus to the roll-out of 5G technology have been spread by celebrities such as Amanda Holden.

A huge 5G tower burning to the ground following a suspected arson attack in Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Spring Road in the Sparkhill area of the city at 8.18pm on Thursday night.

Firefighters battled to douse the flames for two hours while police closed the road to protect traffic.

These are some of the best responses to this nonsense conspiracy theory…

A response to conspiracy types from @jimalkhalili. I would be more blunt. If you thought Covid-19 had something to do with 5G because you read a thing by an idiot, and still believe it after having it explained to you that this is unadulterated drivel, you are a complete idiot. https://t.co/imD9z3WD1j — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) April 6, 2020

A whistleblower has revealed that the only way to protect yourself from 5G radiation is to cover yourself entirely in mayonnaise. Make sure you cover every inch and then take a picture and share it so we can check for you. Please retweet to raise awareness. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) April 3, 2020

Please share this with your pastor. Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo isn’t mincing words. And trust me, if you ever believed 5G causes Coronavirus, you should be worried for your IQ. Born in London, expensive education, worldwide travel, only to believe that? Such an expensive tragedy! pic.twitter.com/eFLQUzLJ3V — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 6, 2020

If you're media, your shock at the popularity of the 5G hoax is probably determined by how many non-media mates you have. It's *incredibly* widespread & pops up all over the place. It reminds me very strongly of plausible-looking online lies about immigration, muslims & the EU. — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) April 4, 2020

5G coronavirus claims branded 'complete rubbish' by scientific communityhttps://t.co/GbRZH6GGYs pic.twitter.com/bPRBnNL2Pe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 6, 2020

I'm not saying it's related or anything but the other day they turned on a local #5G tower. I got so angry I drank 8 cans of Stella and 5 shots of Tequila, plus several Jagerbombs.



The next day I had the worst headache and vomited all morning.



Make up your own minds people. — Dr Philip *👏WASH🧼YOUR🧴HANDS👏* Lee (@drphiliplee1) April 4, 2020

WW3 is basically just going to be convincing idiots to burn their own national infrastructure.https://t.co/E4Y1UYJqcG — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) April 6, 2020

You’ve been eating crap since lockdown, you barely drink 500ml of water a day, you stay on your phone for 12 hours minimum and you don’t get fresh air. But yh it’s 5g giving you headaches — Nathan (@Nath_S__) April 4, 2020

On Tuesday at 7pm we will be clapping for 5G. Please share and RT! — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 5, 2020

hearing that the 5G signal is responsible for ordering adult films on your virgin set top box without your knowledge so look out for that — joe (@mutablejoe) April 3, 2020

Did you know that the new edition of the dictionary now spells ‘gggggullible’ so it begins with 5Gs? — David QC (@DavidMuttering) April 4, 2020

One of my Facebook friends shared a petition to stop 5G rollout in our area because "it literally cooks people". Govt should announce they finished rolling out 5G everywhere, then maybe people would finally stay inside. — MalwareTech (@MalwareTechBlog) April 3, 2020

If you think 5G is a problem, you are the sort of person who would happily burn a virgin police officer in a giant man-shaped basket. — Louis Barfe (@AlanKelloggs) April 3, 2020

The amount of people that believe 5g is causing coronavirus is fucking wild. These same people probably believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) April 3, 2020

The only correct response to anyone telling you 5G conspiracies is to respond with the original 5Gs:



Good God Get a Grip Girl — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 5, 2020

5G warriors. Proof that we haven't yet managed to flatten the dickhead curve. — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) April 4, 2020

Only conspiracy theory I’m prepared to believe is that 5G microwaves may be causing peoples’ brains to stop fucking working. https://t.co/hquosvMidu — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) April 4, 2020

Related – 5G mast set on fire after conspiracy theory link to coronavirus