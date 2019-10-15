A 15-year-old schoolboy murdered as he got off a bus was stabbed in the heart and lungs by a teenager wielding a knife in each hand, a court heard.

Baptista Adjei, still in his school uniform, was attacked by a youth carrying two knives, the hearing was told.

Another 15-year old lad was slashed as he leapt to Baptista’s defence on a busy shopping street in Stratford, east London, last Thursday afternoon, the court heard.

But Baptista, of North Woolwich, east London, who was “on the verge” of making it in professional football after being offered a trial with League One leaders Ipswich Town, died at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in youth custody after appearing at Stratford Youth Court.

The lad, of Manor Park, east London, was charged with Baptista’s murder, as well as grievous bodily harm with intent and the possession of two offensive weapons.

The boy, dressed in grey prison overalls, only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, address and nationality as his dad watched on.

Elizabeth Ajayi, prosecuting, said: “Baptista was stabbed with both knives, one in the heart puncturing the right ventricle and one to the lung area.

“Another boy who tried to intervene was also slashed leaving him with a five centimetre slash on the lower thigh and a three centimetre slash on the right elbow.

“The victim staggered towards a McDonald’s in the shopping centre.”

Miss Ajayi added: “Members of the public called an ambulance crew which attended the victim. But he was pronounced dead at 3.49pm.

“He died of stab wounds to the heart although the lung wound was also fatal.

“The motive for this attack remains unclear.”

The defendant stood, with his dad watching on as Judge Aneeta Prem concluded the hearing.

She said: “This matter is going to be sent to the Old Bailey. You will be remanded in youth detention until that time.”

As the young defendant was escorted from the courtroom by two guards, he glanced and waved goodbye to his dad, who returned the gesture.

The defendant is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Meanwhile Baptista’s former football coach, Senie Emmanuel, said he was “absolutely devastated” by his death. about the promising athlete’s death.

Mr Emmanuel, head of development at Mindset FC where he played in the under 15s team until last December, said: “Everyone’s still in shock. He was lined up for a trial with Ipswich in January. He was on the verge of making it. That’s why he left us.

“He was a nice boy to work with, a good player with a lot going for him and well mannered, listened well and got on great with the players and coaches at Mindset.”

Bap was a pupil at St Bonaventure’s, in Forest Gate, east London, just a mile-and-a-half from the murder scene.

The school’s headteacher, Christopher McCormack, described Baptista as an “an extremely popular, friendly and talented student in Year 11 working hard towards his GCSEs”.

He added: “The whole school is completely devastated by this tragic news.

“Baptista loved football. He will be missed by everyone who knew him, but particularly by all of his team mates.

“His infectious laugh brought much joy to all around him.

“We are a close community at St Bonaventure’s and we are doing all we can to support our students and staff at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with Baptista’s family at this sad time and we offer them our deepest sympathy and condolences.”