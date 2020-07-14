After weeks of mixed messages the Government has announced it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.

The Prime Minister announced today that from July 24th face masks must be worn in retail outlets. Why he didn’t bring it in immediately is anyone’s guess, but such is the country we live in.

The Government had been reluctant to enforce the wearing of face coverings, which judging by the reaction of certain party members is perhaps understandable.

But in the end they ruled that stemming the spread of the deadly virus was perhaps more important than the liberties afforded by shopping mask-free.

As you can imagine, their decision left a few people scratching their heads…

1.

In order to save lives we must act on masks immediately. In 10 days time. https://t.co/TB2HaIztw1 — David Schneider (@davidschneider) July 13, 2020

2.

Obviously Cummings has just realised he knows someone who can make face masks — Con O'Neill (@cononeilluk) July 13, 2020

3.

"No rush. Our studies show that the virus will only start getting dangerous in 10 days' time" https://t.co/oF8rTU3yMS — Michael Deacon (@MichaelPDeacon) July 13, 2020

4.

Decision-making:



-We won’t enforce wearing masks

-We might have to insist

-We’ll rely on common sense

-No we won’t. We’ll bring in fines

-But not until 24 July — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) July 13, 2020

5.

Nice of the government to give the virus 10 days warning to get their shopping done. https://t.co/b3rxqZoVXA — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 13, 2020

6.

Matt Hancock announces all stable doors to be closed in 10 days' time. — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) July 13, 2020

7.

Titanic to introduce iceberg lookout on 26th April 1912. https://t.co/JBeH9Kvn9C — Pundamentalism (@Pundamentalism) July 13, 2020

8.

Face Masks to be law in shops but not till July 24th? Fucking wazzocks – do it now. — Jamie East (@jamieeast) July 13, 2020

9.

Right wing gammonflakes in the UK today. #NoMasks pic.twitter.com/Fh06qqKQKB — Jack Duncan 🏳️‍🌈 (@JackDunc1) July 14, 2020

10.

In summary our great leader Johnson 'No but yeah but no but yeah but…' pic.twitter.com/g6uCIxOlH4 — JonnyLogga (@jonnylogsdon) July 13, 2020

11.

Dear people whining about wearing a mask for a few minutes while you're in a shop — would you be happy for a surgeon to operate on you without a mask because they're restricting, germ-infested and don't work anyway?!?#NoMasks — JD Black🥀 (@_JD_Black) July 14, 2020

12.

me seeing that #NoMasks is trending in the UK. Y'all … pic.twitter.com/Tm6YYUI7zE — Bash (@Beeckeerr) July 14, 2020

13.

Moaning about wearing a face covering for a short time?? Come join me and my colleagues for a 12.5hr shift in all this and anything compared will be a dream. So if you are one of those whining, please STOP!! You are protecting and saving lives FGS 🙄 #NoMasks pic.twitter.com/fhfvxU9S65 — JoMo (ICU nurse & proud of it) 🐝 (@bumblebee2907) July 14, 2020

14.

Just a little something for all the idiots on the #NoMasks thread 🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/7qoGEUELMo — Brogan (@itsbr0gan) July 14, 2020

15.

The alt-right tweeting #NoMasks because they can’t cope with some fabric on their face pic.twitter.com/1qgWYFWtcx — Niall (@niallmorganhay) July 14, 2020

Related – Tories cut up membership cards in protest over new face mask rules