After weeks of mixed messages the Government has announced it will soon be mandatory to wear a face covering in supermarkets and other shops in England.
The Prime Minister announced today that from July 24th face masks must be worn in retail outlets. Why he didn’t bring it in immediately is anyone’s guess, but such is the country we live in.
The Government had been reluctant to enforce the wearing of face coverings, which judging by the reaction of certain party members is perhaps understandable.
But in the end they ruled that stemming the spread of the deadly virus was perhaps more important than the liberties afforded by shopping mask-free.
As you can imagine, their decision left a few people scratching their heads…
